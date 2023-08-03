The Cider Mill officially opens for the season

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The long-anticipated wait is over.

The Cider Mill in Endicott is open for the season. Community members that have been coming for years were lined up waiting outside the locked doors to get their sweet treats they have been missing since it closed in early December 2022.

Joyce and her husband Chris come to The Cider Mill every year and could not wait for it to open.

“We’ve lived here 43 years and we’ve been here as long as they’ve been here,” Endicott resident Joyce Carlsen said.

Father and daughter duo Prya and Ajay Trevedi come every year as well, but their trip is a little longer. The two came from Boston and they said they come to every opening day.

For Prya each year is an adventure on its own.

I like driving here in the morning and seeing the sunrise and then getting in line and smelling it through the door,Prya said.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzel said this is what makes The Cider Mill, “The Cider Mill.”

“We have families that come in time and time again because it is such a tradition to come here,” Natzel said. “I love seeing them return year after year.”

The Cider Mill originally opened in 1962 and the lines each year keep growing. The business is open from early August to early December every season.

“So far it seems this year will be much more successful than last year,” Natzel said. “Not that last year was unsuccessful, just that I think this year will be even better. There’s already a line out the door. Last year there was not.”

This year, The Cider Mill is adding pretzels to the mix alongside cider, donuts, candy apples, pies, breads, cake and more. When the farm stand opens later in the season there will be pumpkins, mums, and everything a fall lover could want.

The Cider Mill is also taking online orders this year if you do not want to wait in line.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Crews use 3,000 gallons of water to put out box truck engulfed in 50-foot flames
Endicott to increase security at northside pool
Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old

Latest News

A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.
Spiedie Fest moves WWE meet and greet, concerts to Visions FCU Memorial Arena due to expected storms
Binghamton Police remember Officer Lee Barta 28 years after his death
Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers free Narcan kits for visitors and inmates
Narcan kits
Broome County Sheriff’s Office offers free Narcan kits for visitors and inmates