The Cider Mill officially opens for the season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The long-anticipated wait is over.

The Cider Mill in Endicott is open for the season. Community members that have been coming for years were lined up waiting outside the locked doors to get their sweet treats they have been missing since it closed in early December 2022.

Joyce and her husband Chris come to The Cider Mill every year and could not wait for it to open.

“We’ve lived here 43 years and we’ve been here as long as they’ve been here,” Endicott resident Joyce Carlsen said.

Father and daughter duo Prya and Ajay Trevedi come every year as well, but their trip is a little longer. The two came from Boston and they said they come to every opening day.

For Prya each year is an adventure on its own.

“I like driving here in the morning and seeing the sunrise and then getting in line and smelling it through the door,” Prya said.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzel said this is what makes The Cider Mill, “The Cider Mill.”

“We have families that come in time and time again because it is such a tradition to come here,” Natzel said. “I love seeing them return year after year.”

The Cider Mill originally opened in 1962 and the lines each year keep growing. The business is open from early August to early December every season.

“So far it seems this year will be much more successful than last year,” Natzel said. “Not that last year was unsuccessful, just that I think this year will be even better. There’s already a line out the door. Last year there was not.”

This year, The Cider Mill is adding pretzels to the mix alongside cider, donuts, candy apples, pies, breads, cake and more. When the farm stand opens later in the season there will be pumpkins, mums, and everything a fall lover could want.

The Cider Mill is also taking online orders this year if you do not want to wait in line.

