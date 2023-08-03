‘It’s my desire he dies there’; Community outraged child killer could be released from prison

Broome County leaders speak on potential release of convicted murderer and rapist James Wales Broome County leaders speak on potential release of convicted murderer and rapist James Wales Posted by WBNG 12 News on Thursday, August 3, 2023

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Elected officials and members of the community gathered at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to voice their frustration over the possibility of child killer and rapist James B. Wales being granted parole.

Wales was convicted for the murder and rape of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey in 1984. He was sentenced to 33 and a half years to life in prison for his heinous crime. On March 26, 1984, Cheri was working on her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton when Wales killed her and changed the lives of the Lindsey Family forever.

Now, Wales may be released from prison on parole for medical reasons. This will be the fifth time the convicted murderer has the chance at freedom. He was previously denied parole in 2017, 2019, 2021 and most recently, April 2023.

On July 28, the Lindsey Family was notified by the New York State Department of Corrections & Community Supervision that Wales could be set free on the basis of a non-terminal illness. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said, despite his health, Wales belongs in prison until he dies.

James Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was working on her paper route on Sturges Street in Binghamton.

“You’ll have to pardon my lack of sympathy. You’ll have to pardon my callousness. But I say who cares?” said Sheriff Akshar. “Mr. Wales is exactly where he belongs in prison.”

Akshar called the news conference at the sheriff’s office in the interest of public safety. He called out the parole board for releasing “child killers, rapists and cop killers.” He said it was important for the community to come together and send a strong message to the parole board that Wales should not be released.

“It’s my deep desire that he dies there in prison and he never sees the light of day,” said Akshar.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said the tragedy of Cheri Lindsey has defined the city for many of its residents. He vowed that the community will let the parole board know Wales should not be set free.

Kraham pointed to Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton as a monument to her legacy. He alluded that letting Wales walk free would tarnish it. Kraham also suggested that releasing Wales would be an insult to Cheri’s father, David Lindsey, who was a Binghamton Police Officer and a community advocate for victims of violent crime after her death. David Lindsey died in February at 81-years-old.

Cheri’s sister, Shelly Wood, thanked the community for its support of her family throughout the decades since Cheri’s death. Yet, she said her family once again needs the community’s help to keep Wales behind bars. She said keeping him in prison would keep the community safe.

“He needs to stay behind bars and die behind bars,” she said. “He should not be afforded the luxury he stole from my sister and our family.”

Her plea went beyond the interests of public safety, however. She said keeping him imprisoned is continuing the fight for their father and mother, describing the battle as a 40-year terminal hell.

A picture of Cheri Lindsey before her death in 1984. (Broome County Sheriff's Office)

Community members have been encouraged to fill out this form in opposition to Wale’s release and reference James B. Wales and DIN: 84C1060.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds, Binghamton Police Chief Joseph Zikuski and the Crime Victims Assistance Center have also expressed opposition to Wales being released.

