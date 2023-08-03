Police to monitor Endicott’s Northside Pool after lifeguard was attacked

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott is working to address and enhance safety measures at the Northside Pool.

Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey explained what the additional security would entail. He said his department will add physical security measures for the safety of lifeguards.

“From our end, it’s just going to be more of a visible presence you know checking in with the lifeguards to make sure everything is okay and make sure people can see us and see the increased presence is there,” Garey said.

Endicott Police said the motive for more security is in response to individuals who have attacked lifeguards in the past. They were attacked after they attempted attempts to remove people from the premises of the pool, police said.

The department noted that this was the only serious incident that had occurred at the pool.

The village plans to add a second pair of “adult eyes” at the pool deck for lifeguards to pass escalating situations to.

Chief Garey said there is no date set for the opening of the pool.

