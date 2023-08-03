Public health building coming to Chenango County fairgrounds

Norwich Health Shed
Norwich Health Shed(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Department of Health was excited to announce a new permanent building for 168 East Main St. in Norwich. The Public Health Building will go next to the Emergency Services Building.

New York State Public Health Corps Program or NYSPHC and the Chenango County Public Health staff worked together to plan and organize the project.

The new building will give the department a formal presence at the Chenango County Fair. Additionally, it will serve as a location for other events and activities as well as create an interactive way to learn about health and other safe practices.

Director of Patient Services Heather Miller shared future plans.

“We plan on using it for regular COVID and flu vaccinations as well as rabies vaccinations for pets,” said Miller. “We also would like to have a more formal presence at the Chenango County Fair and be able to hold other community events such as community health fairs and it’s also going to play a role in emergency public health activities.”

The building will have drive-thru services for vaccination clinics.

New York State Incentive Award Funds providing funding for the new building. The shed entered the fairground on July 17, 2023.

“The Chenango County Fair next week will be our kick-off event for this and we’ll be offering topics on safety sleep, lead poisoning prevention, rabies prevention and promoting drinking more water and less sugary drinks,” said Miller.

