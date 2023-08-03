Spiedie Fest moves WWE meet and greet, concerts to Visions FCU Memorial Arena due to expected storms

A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.
A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.(Maci Cosmore)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The potential for inclement weather forecasted for Friday is forcing Spiedie Fest organizers to make some location changes to the event.

The meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the concerts featuring John Waite & Tommy DeCarlo have been moved to the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena.

The events will still be held at their scheduled times, which are 3 to 6 p.m. for the Kurt Angle meet and greet and 6 and 7:30 p.m. for the John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo concerts.

County officials noted that attendees will still need to present their tickets for each event at the arena.

The other Spiedie Fest activities are still scheduled to go on as planned at Otsiningo Park in the Town of Dickinson.

As of Thursday afternoon, strong to severe storms are expected over portions of the Southern Tier but are not guaranteed. The National Weather Service said there is a slight risk for storms Friday. “Slight” indicates there is a two out of five chance the area will see active weather.

For the latest forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

