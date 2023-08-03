Storm threat on Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58-64

Friday: Sun and clouds. 70% chance of PM thunderstorms. Any storms could be strong to severe. It will not rain all day long and dry periods are expected. High: 75-81

Friday Night: Showers end. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening is on the way. Any showers will likely be east of Binghamton in the evening. It stays muggy with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A cold front will be in the northeast Friday and is expected to cross our area later in the day. As it does it will likely cause showers and storms to develop. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind and hail are the highest threats with any storms. Severe weather is not guaranteed. There will be long dry periods through the day. The chance of showers and storms is around 70%. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80. If more sun develops, highs could climb into the mid 80s. The ‘most likely’ time frame for any storms is between 2-7pm as the front slowly sinks south through the area.

Behind the front we expect a quiet and pleasant weekend with highs in the 70s to around 80.

More showers and storms are possible Monday. By Tuesday the chance of showers is around 30%. Highs remain within a few degrees of 80 each day through late week.

