Tracking an active end to week

Today: Sun & clouds. Isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Chance of rain 30%. High: 76-82.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. More humid. Low: 60-67.

(WBNG)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. A lot of dry time during the day. Chance of rain 80%. High: 76-81.

Friday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 55-62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Low: 54.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with a few breaks of sun. High: 80. Low: 65.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 70%. High: 83. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 78. Low: 60.

Wednesday: Plenty of sun with a few clouds. High: 79. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

Most of the day will remain on the dry side, but a few late afternoon showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, ahead of the next weather system arriving on Friday. Highs today will reach the upper-70s to the low-80s. Overnight, clouds will begin to thicken, and the humidity will start to increase, with lows in the low-to-mid 60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk of severe weather Friday, as a strong cold front will pass the area. The main threats will be high wind gusts and the potential for hail larger than an inch. Heavy rainfall is also possible, which is why the Weather Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk of excessive rain. It is important to note that it will not rain all day, and there will be dry time. Highs will reach the upper-70s. Friday night will see high pressure build in, leading to clearing and lows in the upper-50s.

The weekend is looking very nice, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, and partial sun on Sunday. Highs for both days will be in the upper-70s and low-80s. Another front will approach the region Sunday night, setting off showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the night. This activity will continue throughout the day Monday. Highs Monday will be in the mid-80s.

High pressure build back in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.