U-Pick Lavender Season at Hillcrest Lavender Farm has a massive turnout

SHERBURNE, NY (WBNG) -- Hillcrest Lavender Farm had a huge turnout for the 2023 U-Pick Lavender Season.

Farm Owner Eric Turner said about 3,000 people visited the farm this year to pick lavender bouquets.

“We love it because we love to share it,” Eric Turner said. “That’s really what we’ve become about, to share the experience.”

Husband and wife duo Eric and Kathy Turner run the farm together. Kathy Turner said they started planting lavender back in 2017. The first batch of the lavender bloom ran into some issues, but in 2020, they had a great bloom. For this year’s season, they had 1,250 lavender plants for the public to pick from.

“This whole field is done by hand,” Eric Turner said. “I tell people I have help, the left hand and the right hand, that’s my help.”

The farm also has a lavender-themed gift shop that’s filled with handmade products. Eric Turner said the gift shop will remain open year-round for the public to come and enjoy the products.

The U-Pick Lavender Season is expected to last until Sunday. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

