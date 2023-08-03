Village of Owego Mayor gives updates on ‘Art Park’

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- Officials in the Village of Owego are creating a new plan for an “Art Park” after finding out the original site was contaminated by fuel.

The park was supposed to be across from the Owego Fire Department.

Mayor Mike Baratta said four years ago they received money for the park from the state. Now that they found the contamination, they would need more money to fix the problem.

“They tested the ground and there are all different levels of contamination,” said Mayor Baratta. “For a park, your ground has to be residential, restricted or less. The level of contamination that came back was a commercial level.”

The mayor said with the help of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation plans are being made to move forward.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James B. Wales was convicted in 1984 for the murder of 12-year-old Cheri Lindsey, who was...
Cheri Lindsey’s killer could be granted parole for medical reasons, sheriff says
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
Crews use 3,000 gallons of water to put out box truck engulfed in 50-foot flames
Endicott to increase security at northside pool
Johnson City man arrested on rape charge against 15-year-old

Latest News

Woman pedestrian killed in Delaware County hit & run
Village of Owego Mayor gives updates on art park
Spiedie Fest moves WWE meet and greet, concerts to Visions FCU Memorial Arena due to expected storms
Binghamton Police remember Officer Lee Barta 28 years after his death