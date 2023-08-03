Village of Owego Mayor gives updates on ‘Art Park’

VILLAGE OF OWEGO (WBNG) -- Officials in the Village of Owego are creating a new plan for an “Art Park” after finding out the original site was contaminated by fuel.

The park was supposed to be across from the Owego Fire Department.

Mayor Mike Baratta said four years ago they received money for the park from the state. Now that they found the contamination, they would need more money to fix the problem.

“They tested the ground and there are all different levels of contamination,” said Mayor Baratta. “For a park, your ground has to be residential, restricted or less. The level of contamination that came back was a commercial level.”

The mayor said with the help of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation plans are being made to move forward.

