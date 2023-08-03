VINES’ net zero-energy headquarters sets first straw bale in new building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments, Inc., or VINES, is set for the new headquarters building to place its first straw bale at the Susquehanna Street location.

VINES is an urban agriculture and food justice organization based in Binghamton that is committed to creating a better future for the community. The non-profit organization was established in 2007 to create and sustain community gardens and other food access programs in the area.

The 4,000-square-foot building will be the first net-zero energy building in Binghamton and the first commercial straw building in the Northeast.

Straw bale construction is a green building technique using straw bales as building insulation that is two to three times the insulative value of traditional construction. VINES Executive Director Amelia LoDolce spoke on the construction of the building.

“We’re thrilled to be installing the first straw bale in our office which will serve as a model for green building in our region,” said LoDolce. “Something that has been used 100 years in this country for residential buildings but not so much for commercial. So, we’re showing that this is a possibility for commercial construction.”

Leaders said the building will increase the space and become a hub for community events. The VINES Community Garden is located around the corner from the headquarters and a block from the Urban Farm.

The green office building will feature solar panels, air source heat pumps and energy-efficient design elements to reduce carbon footprint and produce equal energy as consumed.

“When you look at the fact that this building is being built in not only an innovative way but a net zero way, it’s a way that people can come to this building and learn,” said President & CEO of NYSERDA Doreen Harris.

The project was made possible by a $400,000 grant from NYSERDA, a $300,000 grant from the City of Binghamton, a $250,000 grant from the New York State Assembly and other generous contributors.

VINES is seeking donations to support the project at this link or by mail to VINES PO box 3104, Binghamton, NY 13902.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2024.

