Woman pedestrian killed in Delaware County hit & run

MIDDLETOWN, NY (WBNG) -- A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Middletown on Wednesday evening.

New York State Police identified the victim as 67-year-old Joyce R. Guidice of Middletown.

Police said Guidance and a 68-year-old man were walking on New Kingston Road in the town when they were struck by a vehicle on the road’s shoulder. 911 was called after and also reported that the vehicle involved did not stop.

Numerous lifesaving measures were performed at the scene but ultimately Guidice died from her injuries. The 68-year-old was taken to Margaretville Hospital by ambulance for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle with front-end damage that matched the vehicle that left the area around 10 miles away on State Highway 28 in the Town of Bovina. He was identified as a 70-year-old from Staten Island and interviewed by New York State Police investigators.

Authorities said more details will be released when information is available.

