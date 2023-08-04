2 cars heavily damaged after crash in Binghamton

Bevier Street Motor Vehicle Accident
Bevier Street Motor Vehicle Accident(Luke Meade)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, August 3 a motor vehicle crash took place on the corner of Bevier Street and Front Street in the City of Binghamton.

According to Broome County Dispatch, the call came in at 9:20 p.m.

When our 12 News Crew was at the scene around 10 p.m. there were two cars that had been heavily damaged.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Broome County Emergency Services, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Chenango Fire Department responded to the scene.

We are working to learn more and learn if there are any injuries so stay with us as more information becomes available.

