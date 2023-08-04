Binghamton University moves into final round of ‘National Science Foundation Innocation Engines Program’

Clock tower at Binghamton University
Clock tower at Binghamton University(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University’s growing “battery hub” has advanced to the final round of the first-ever National Science Foundation Innovation Engines Program.”

The announcement was made Friday morning by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The program fosters innovation ecosystems across the United States to advance critical technologies to promote and stimulate economic growth, job creation and spur regional innovation.

If Binghamton University wins, the battery hub could receive up to $160 million worth of funding for more than 10 years.

“This is fantastic news for the Binghamton team whose innovative work has the potential to advance battery technology, drive battery production and bolster the region’s economy,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger.

The winners are expected to be announced in Fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign was put up just in front of the Northside Pool in Endicott. Village officials said they...
Police to monitor Endicott’s Northside Pool after lifeguard was attacked
2 vehicles heavily damaged after crash in Binghamton
A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.
Spiedie Fest moves WWE meet and greet, concerts to Visions FCU Memorial Arena due to expected storms
Woman pedestrian killed in Delaware County hit & run
‘It’s my desire he dies there’; Community outraged child killer could be released from prison

Latest News

Experts say you should go back-to-school shopping early this year amid higher prices
Credit, debit card thief to be sentenced for crime
Here’s your reminder to schedule back to school vaccination appointments
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans