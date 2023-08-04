Binghamton University moves into final round of ‘National Science Foundation Innocation Engines Program’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University’s growing “battery hub” has advanced to the final round of the first-ever National Science Foundation Innovation Engines Program.”

The announcement was made Friday morning by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The program fosters innovation ecosystems across the United States to advance critical technologies to promote and stimulate economic growth, job creation and spur regional innovation.

If Binghamton University wins, the battery hub could receive up to $160 million worth of funding for more than 10 years.

“This is fantastic news for the Binghamton team whose innovative work has the potential to advance battery technology, drive battery production and bolster the region’s economy,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger.

The winners are expected to be announced in Fall 2023.

