Credit, debit card thief to be sentenced for crime

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Johnson City man pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree Friday, a felony.

The district attorney’s office said Robert E. Fletcher, 35, admitted that he possessed two stolen debit cards and a stolen credit card on May 6, 2023 in the Village of Johnson City.

Police responded to a report of a man going through vehicles at 2:30 a.m. in the area of Harry L Drive and Academy Street in the village. Police stopped Fletcher, who matched the description of the suspect, in the CVS parking lot on Main Street. That was when he was found in possession of the cards.

The district attorney’s office noted that Fletcher has a previous felony conviction for attempted burglary in 2015.

He will be sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison. His sentencing date is Nov. 8.

“This is a perfect example of ‘when you see something, say something.’  While residents are asleep, the men and women of law enforcement are out enforcing the law and keeping the community safe,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

