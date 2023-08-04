Experts say you should go back-to-school shopping early this year amid higher prices

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The National Retail Federation or NRF, predicted that 2023 will be the most expensive year for back-to-school shopping. With longer supply lists, higher prices and inflation as contributors, many parents and guardians will be extra selective about what and how much they are buying.

According to data shared by the NRF, based on nearly 8,000 consumers in one week from June to July, overall spending is estimated to surpass $135 billion compared to the $24 billion spent last year.

Middle School Teacher Chase Harrington shared his inside perspective on last-minute shopping for the classroom. He recommended that people shop early for their supplies.

“Usually Staples, Walmart and everything gets jam-packed and so it’s a zoo,” Harrington said regarding last-minute shopping. “Most schools sent out a letter that states what you should get, and I just recommend trying to get it as soon as possible.”

Consultants from Deloitte Firm said parents this year will likely be cautious of their spending due to the higher prices of school supplies.

“With budgets strained this season, continued high prices could dampen the excitement of the back-to-school season for many families,” the firm said.

