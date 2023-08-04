Flooding closes Spiedie Fest fairgrounds at Otsiningo Park Friday; details here

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Spiedie Fest fairgrounds at Otsiningo Park are closed Friday due to flooding. Friday afternoon, storms and heavy rain passed through the area.

On Thursday, in anticipation of severe weather, Broome County officials announced the meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the concerts featuring John Waite & Tommy DeCarlo have been moved to the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena.

The events will still be held at their scheduled times, which are 3 to 6 p.m. for the Kurt Angle meet and greet and 6 and 7:30 p.m. for the John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo concerts.

The park will reopen for Spiedie Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.