Flooding closes Spiedie Fest fairgrounds at Otsiningo Park Friday; details here

A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.
A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.(Maci Cosmore)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Spiedie Fest fairgrounds at Otsiningo Park are closed Friday due to flooding. Friday afternoon, storms and heavy rain passed through the area.

On Thursday, in anticipation of severe weather, Broome County officials announced the meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and the concerts featuring John Waite & Tommy DeCarlo have been moved to the Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena.

The events will still be held at their scheduled times, which are 3 to 6 p.m. for the Kurt Angle meet and greet and 6 and 7:30 p.m. for the John Waite and Tommy DeCarlo concerts.

The park will reopen for Spiedie Fest on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign was put up just in front of the Northside Pool in Endicott. Village officials said they...
Police to monitor Endicott’s Northside Pool after lifeguard was attacked
2 vehicles heavily damaged after crash in Binghamton
A Salamida Spiedies tent set up at Otsiningo Park in August 2022.
Spiedie Fest moves WWE meet and greet, concerts to Visions FCU Memorial Arena due to expected storms
Woman pedestrian killed in Delaware County hit & run
‘It’s my desire he dies there’; Community outraged child killer could be released from prison

Latest News

Credit, debit card thief to be sentenced for crime
The Original Phil's Chicken House.
A tribute to Phil Card Sr., founder of Phil’s Chicken House
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
2 vehicles heavily damaged after crash in Binghamton