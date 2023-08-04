Here’s your reminder to schedule back to school vaccination appointments

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The new school year is right around the corner, which makes it the perfect time for you to make sure your childrens’ vaccination status is up to date.

Supervising Public Health Educator Chelsea Reome-Nedlik said that many of these vaccines are familiar to us. Some of the required vaccines for school are polio, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria and tetanus.

“It’s important for kids to have all of their school vaccines first to keep from getting sick,” Reome-Nedlik said. “Second, because schools will exclude children who don’t have all of their vaccines because it’s the law.”

The New York State Department of Health noted that any child attending school must receive all doses of vaccines to attend or remain in school.

The COVID-19 Vaccine is not part of the required list of vaccinations. Reome-Nedlik said children should get this vaccine along with the others as a preventive measure.

If your child is afraid of needles, Reome-Nedlik recommends talking to them about the vaccination experience in a positive way. This way, the needle can seem a little less scary.

Reome-Nedlik said the best time to schedule vaccination appointments is now so children can be set for the school year.

