Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Aug. 7. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving on Bunn Hill Road from Route 434 to the second entrance of Binghamton University

Culvert repairs on Old Route 17 in the area of Deer Lake and North Road

Surface treatment on Whitney Point and Lisle Road, Hyde Street, Farm to Market Road and Nowlan Road

Guiderail and tree work on Powderhouse Road

Blacktop repairs on Hooper Road from Country Club Road to Watson Boulevard

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Hyde Street, Stateline Road and Old Route 17, Loughlin Road, Pierce Creek Road and Ballyhack Road

Mowing right of way on various country roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.