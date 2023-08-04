Local artist creates new mural for Cheri Lindsey Park to honor family

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Cheri Lindsey Park mural was created by a local artist and frequent park attendee Steve Decker. Decker spent his days growing up at the park and eventually grew a relationship with Dave Lindsey, Cheri’s father who would visit the park frequently.

Decker, who had been supported by David Lindsey to fill the park with color since 2007 said he knew immediately after he died that “it’s only right for David to be up there with his daughter.”

Jesse Ryan, who worked on the park in 2007, and Decker were given $1,000 for spray paint by David Lindsey to do the initial artwork in the skate park.

“Thank you, Dave, for everything you’ve helped provide, from the paint, to believing in us, to creating a space for kids and adults to enjoy themselves,” said Decker.

The mural was created entirely with spray paint and Decker noted he would continue to make sure the park is clean and looked over. Decker also mentioned that David Lindsey was always looking out for children who hung out at the park and now it is his time “to give back to someone who gave him a lot.”

“I didn’t do it for attention or anything like that it literally had to be done,” said Decker. “Dave needed to be on that wall for the family to come by and see and give them a place to go.”

