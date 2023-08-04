Platinum Roofing seeks submissions to give a veteran or senior free new roof

platinum roofing
platinum roofing(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local construction company is looking to give back to the community in a unique way.

Platinum Roofing is seeking submissions from veterans and seniors who may be in need of a new roof. The company will be choosing one individual to receive a roof for free.

The company’s owner Joshua Harrington said this initiative is a chance to give back to the community that helped him start his business.

“We want to give back to the community,” said Harrington. “Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to build the business as it is.”

Harrington’s personal experience in the military gave him insight into the struggle veterans go through.

“I was in the military myself in the past, so I know some of the struggles they go through. They are on a limited income,” said Harrington. “Senior citizens are living on social security and roofs have gotten very expensive through the pandemic.”

He hopes that starting this initiative will inspire other local businesses to give back in their own way.

“As a local business owner I feel it’s our responsibility to give back to the community,” said Harrington. “I hope this will start a chain reaction and get more businesses doing the same thing.”

Platinum Roofing plans for the initiative to be more than a one-time thing and hopes to do this initiative again in the fall.

If you are interested in applying for the free roof you can do so by emailing platinumroofingny@gmail.com or visiting the company’s Facebook page.

The deadline for submissions is Aug. 15. Selections will be made based on need and the condition of the applicant’s roof.

