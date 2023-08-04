Potential severe weather to end week

Today: Sun early. Strong-to-severe storms in the afternoon. A lot of dry time. Chance of rain 70%. High: 74-81.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Clearing skies. Not as humid. Low: 54-61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 74-81.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low: 47-55.

Sunday: Partly sunny early before increasing clouds. High: 82. Low: 65.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 60%. High: 80. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 76. Low: 59.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 79. Low: 61.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High: 80. Low: 60.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be an active end to the week, as a cold front will approach the region, setting off showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe, which is why the SPC has the area under a slight risk of severe storms, with wind and hail being the biggest threats. It is important to note that not everybody will see the potential severe storms. The best chance to see severe storms will be between 2-7 this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper-70s. Overnight, skies begin to clear, with lows in the upper-50s.

The weekend is looking nice, as high pressure builds back in. Saturday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Sunday will see sunshine early, before clouds increase ahead of the next system arriving Sunday night. Highs will reach the low-80s.

It will be an active day on Monday, as we will see another round of scattered thunderstorms and showers. Highs will reach the low-80s. Showers will linger on Tuesday, although we will see plenty of dry time. Temperatures will climb into the mid-70s.

We dry out as we head into the mid-to-end of next week, with sun and clouds on both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs for both days will be in the upper-70s to low-80s.

