Severe weather threat slowly dwindles Friday evening

Tonight: Storms end. Turning partly cloudy. Low: 57-63

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72-77

Saturday Night: Cool with areas of fog. Low: 49-56

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms will taper tonight as a cold front completely clears the area. Rain will be heavy at times and a few severe storms are possible through 8pm or so. Lows drop to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Behind the front we expect a quiet and pleasant weekend with highs in the 70s to around 80. More clouds are expected Sunday and there is a slight chance of perhaps a late day shower into the overnight when some rain should develop.

More showers and storms are likely Monday. By Tuesday the chance of showers remains high at around 60%. Wednesday looks quiet with highs near 80.

Next Thursday has a slight chance of some shower activity and the chance of rain on Friday is around 30%. Both days highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

