A tribute to Phil Card Sr., founder of Phil’s Chicken House

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- In 1965, Phillip Card Senior and his father opened what is now known as Phil’s Chicken House.

At the time, the restaurant was called “Three Little Pigs.” More than five decades later, although they have expanded their menu, the restaurant is still running with most of the same family recipes.

In 2006, Card retired and passed the baton to his son, Kevin Card, who is now the President of Phil’s Chicken House. Kevin’s son, Kyle Card is now the manager of the restaurant. He said he grew up in the family business and one of his favorite parts about his job is hearing locals tell stories about his grandfather.

“My grandfather was the best, he loved to help people, to teach people, really do anything to make somebody stay,” said Kyle Card. “That was truly something I took from him, and I try to put into my life every day.”

Kyle Card said growing up, he learned a lot from his grandfather. He said it’s special for him to see how much of an impact he left on his community. His son Kevin said getting to carry on his father’s legacy has been a very rewarding opportunity.

“He said he was very proud of me a couple of weeks ago and I was very overwhelmed by that, we just try to keep this community happy and feed them very well and as long as we keep it how he made it, he says always keep it the same and they’ll keep coming back and so that’s what we do,” said Kevin Card.

Phil’s Chicken House is located on Route 26 in West Corners.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.