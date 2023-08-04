Tyler Stuart throws seven scoreless innings as Rumble Ponies shutout Fisher Cats 6-0

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got back in the win column on Thursday night as they shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-0.

Tyler Stuart picked up the win on the mound as he went seven innings, striking out five batters, allowing only three hits, and no runs. This start brings his minor-league-leading ERA down to 1.70 on the season.

Both teams were scoreless until the sixth inning when JT Schwartz drove in Rowdey Jordan on an RBI double.

Then in the seventh, Matt O’Neill brought home two more runners with a double of his own.

In the eighth, the extra-base hits continued for Binghamton as Jose Peroza hit another double that drove in a run. Agustin Ruiz then singled home another run before Peroza scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.

The two teams will continue their series on Friday night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

