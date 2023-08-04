Union College renames athletic teams “Garnet Chargers”

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The days of the Union College Dutchmen are no more, as the college has rebranded its athletic programs as the Garnet Chargers.

The college held a naming contest to rebrand the athletic program, a field of 400+ unique names offered by more than 1,100 Union students, alumni, faculty, and staff members. Garnet has been Union’s official color for more than 150 years. Eventually, “Garnet Chargers” was selected as the school’s new athletic identity.

