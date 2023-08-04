WATCH: 39th Annual Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally

(WBNG)-- Due to storms and heavy rainfall on Friday, the WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle meet and greet and the concerts had been moved to Visions Federal Credit Union Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Spiedie Fest fairgrounds at Otsinango Park were closed Friday due to flooding. The park will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

12 News will host a meet and greet from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and the 12 News morning team will participate in the spiedie cookoff on Sunday.

Stay with 12 News for more Spiedie Fest coverage.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.