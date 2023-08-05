Spiedie Fest 2023 plays host to first-ever cornhole tournament

Cornhole
Cornhole(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Over 40 cornhole teams visited Otsiningo Park on Saturday afternoon for the first-ever Big Money Cornhole Tournament at Spiedie Fest 2023. The event, organized by Airmail Express Cornhole, attracted nearly 100 competitors for Saturday’s competition.

With a $5,000 prize pool, some of the best cornhole players in the Southern Tier and beyond were on hand to compete for the crown. The contest was split into two tiers, with $3,800 going to the top tier, and $1,200 going to the lower tier.

But it isn’t just about the money, for many at the competition, they’re in it for the love of the game.

“The whole cornhole community is great. Anyone can play,” said competitor and organizer Ron Barrett. “We’ve got kids who are 8 and 9 years old that come out and play these events. And you also get folks who are in their seventies. And I think that’s what’s so appealing to everyone is that it’s open to anyone.”

Spiedie Fest, and the cornhole tournament, will conclude on Sunday, August 6th.

