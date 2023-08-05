Sunshine to end weekend

Tonight: Mixed clouds. Patchy fog. Much cooler. Low: 47-56.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late. High: 78-84.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late. Low: 62-68.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. Some storms could be severe. High: 78. Low: 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 60%. High: 76. Low: 61.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 80. Low: 60.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. High: 79. Low: 64.

Friday: Partial sunshine. Slight chance of a shower. High: 78. Low: 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 80. Low: 62.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will remain in control tonight, allowing for some mixed clouds and some patchy fog. Lows will fall into the low-50s, with some spots in the valleys dropping into the upper-40s.

Sunday is looking nice for the last day of Spiedie Fest, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. However, clouds will start to build in as we head into the early evening, ahead of the round of rain. Sunday night will be cloudy, with showers developing. Lows will be mild, with most spots not even dropping out of the mid-60s.

We are watching Monday carefully, as the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a slight risk for severe weather. It will not rain all day, but high winds and hail with a few storms can not be ruled out. Stay with the Stormtrack 12 weather team for the latest throughout the weekend. Highs on Monday will climb to 80. A cold front will cross the area on Tuesday, allowing for more showers, with a few storms as well. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

An area of high pressure returns for Wednesday, allowing for dry conditions and highs in the low-80s. A weak system will pass over the region on Thursday and Friday, setting off the chances of some isolated-to-scattered showers both days. Highs for all three days will be in the upper-70s and low-80s.

The weekend will see only slight chances of showers under partly sunny skies. Highs will on Saturday will be near 80.

