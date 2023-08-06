Potential severe weather to start week

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and storms late. Low: 62-68.

Monday: Partial sun with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. Some storms could be severe. High: 71-80.

Monday Night: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63-70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain 70%. High: 72. Low: 59.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Low: 57.

Thursday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40%. High: 79. Low: 61.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High: 78. Low: 58.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Sunday: Partial sun with showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 74. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will lift across the region overnight, setting off showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild, with lows in the mid-60s.

Showers and storms will move out by morning, allowing for some sunshine as we head into the afternoon. A cold front will begin to approach, allowing for showers and thunderstorms to develop into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a slight risk for severe weather, with high wind gusts being the biggest threat. However, hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is also a slight chance of heavy rainfall to produce flash flooding. It is important to note that severe weather is not a guarantee for everyone. There is still some uncertainty regarding cloud cover as well, which will limit the potential of severe storms. Stay with the Stormtrack 12 weather team for the latest updates.

The cold front will pass by on Tuesday, setting off showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-70s. Quiet weather returns on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs approaching 80. A weak disturbance will give some scattered showers on Thursday, with highs in the upper-70s. High pressure returns for Friday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The weekend will be unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. Saturday will see highs in the low-80s, with highs on Sunday in the mid-70s.

