Spiediefest hosts its annual celebrity cook-off

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) - On Aug 6, at 1:00 p.m., Spiediefest hosted their annual celebrity and community cook-off. At the cook-off, members of the community and local celebrities competed to make their very own spiedies. If you were at the cook-off, you may have been able to spot WBNG morning anchors, Maci Cosmore and Ashley Soriano. Cosmore and Soriano were participants in the celebrity cook off, making chicken spiedies with pineapples and Japanese barbeque sauce.

Another local celebrity you would have been able to see is the new President of SUNY Broome Community College, Tony Hawkins. Hawkins prepared lamb spiedies with a hint of mint. According to Hawkins, mint and lamb pair well together. Hawkins was also very excited to be at the event and representing SUNY Bromme Community College.

“It’s a beautiful day, I’m excited to be here, I can’t wait for the judging and going to keep busy,” says Hawkins.

Although contestants had to prepare themselves for the contest, they’re not the only ones who have to prepare. Jason Garner, Broome County Executive, was one of six of the judges for the cook-off. Garner told WBNG that the best way to prepare as a judge for the cook-off, is not to eat before you show up to the festival.

“I skipped breakfast today; this is something you have to prepare for cause there’s a lot of spiedies you have to eat so you definitely dont want to be eating in the morning prior to the cooking contest,” says Garner.

Garner also told WBNG that his favorite part of the cook off is getting to meet people from all over the country to the festival.

After the totals were counted, SUNY Broome Community College came in second place, WBNG came in fourth place. The big takeaway form the competition however is the fun among the community as well as being able to enjoy a delicious spiedie.

