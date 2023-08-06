Vendors at Spiedie Fest find unique ways to give back to the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Vendors could be seen from a mile away at Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally on Saturday selling delicious food and drink.

However, not all vendors are selling food; some have found unique ways to give back to the community.

Franchise Partner for 7 Brew Coffee Keli Oven said 50% of all profits made at the festival will be donated to Gigi’s Playhouse.

“We are all about cultivating kindness,” Oven said. “Just seeing people smile gives us energy.”

Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally attracts over 100,000 people from all across the country. This makes it the third-largest hot-air balloon festival in the U.S.

It can get very crowded once the festival begins, making it difficult for nursing moms to tend to newborns. The West Windsor Baptist Church created a private area at the festival so moms can feel comfortable while nursing children.

“When speaking with the leadership of Spiedie Fest, we found out that there was a need for moms to have a safe area to go and provide services for their children and a time to relax,” said Church Deacon Ryan Andres. “So, if we can be that for them, then that’s great.”

These two vendors gave back to the community in different ways, but they have one thing in common: Love for the community.

“There’s just something really special about Binghamton and the greater Binghamton area,” Oven said. “We feel that if you’re going to operate a business, it’s really important for us to give back to the community that we do business in.”

