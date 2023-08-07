ACHIEVE selected for national training to improve employment services

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The local chapter of ACHIEVE, an organization that provides services to people with disabilities, was one of 13 selected from across the country to participate in a federal program.

The National Expansion of Employment Opportunity Network, or NEON, project allows organizations to strengthen their ability and help people with disabilities find jobs.

“The focus of the project is to assist people with disabilities in finding competitive integrated employment in their communities,” said Vice President of Programs for ACHIEVE Laura Thompson.

Thompson said a key part of the training was being able to build connections and gain insight from people at other chapters across the country.

“Being one of the few across the country chosen to do this I have actually gotten to meet people from chapters across the United States who are also participating in it,” said Thompson. “I get to learn what other states are doing and I get to learn information I wouldn’t normally have.”

The diverse training has caused Thompson and the rest of the organization to find new innovative ways to grow.

“The program has assisted me in training our staff. We’ve had several training opportunities,” said Thompson. “It’s assisted in coming up with plans to talk to different employers to focus on customized employment and how to create networks across our community.”

The organization had success finding employees for many community businesses and encouraged more to get involved.

“We understand that there are many businesses who are looking for employees, who are hurting for employees,” said Thompson. “What I always tell them is we have a workforce who are ready to work.”

Along with their employment services, ACHIEVE offers a number of other services for those with disabilities including residential services, day habilitation services and family support services.

