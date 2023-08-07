Another round of thunderstorms

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. .25-.50″ (1-3″) 90%

High 82 (78-84) Wind S 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (.75-1.00″) Low 66 (62-68)

Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ 70% High 72 (68-74)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 58

Wind W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% High 80 Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

A series of lows and associated fronts will move across the area today. These features will

bring the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The potential for strong storms

continues tonight.

As the low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers Tuesday. The chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There could be some late

day showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

