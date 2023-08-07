Another round of thunderstorms

Gusty winds possible
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. .25-.50″ (1-3″) 90%

High 82 (78-84) Wind S 10-20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (.75-1.00″) Low 66 (62-68)

Wind S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ 70% High 72 (68-74)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G25 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Becoming partly cloudy. Low 58

Wind W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 40% High 80 Low 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

A series of lows and associated fronts will move across the area today. These features will

bring the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The potential for strong storms

continues tonight.

As the low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers Tuesday. The chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There could be some late

day showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornhole
Spiedie Fest 2023 plays host to first-ever cornhole tournament
A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
Spiedie Fest hosts its annual celebrity cook-off
The Original Phil's Chicken House.
A tribute to Phil Card Sr., founder of Phil’s Chicken House
7 Brew donating 50% of all profits made at the Festival to Gigi's Playhouse
Vendors at Spiedie Fest find unique ways to give back to the community

Latest News

Potential severe weather to start week
Potential severe weather to start week
Sunshine to end weekend
Sunshine to end weekend