Binghamton University creates GenCyber teaching program to spread cybersecurity awareness

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Twenty-three teachers from 18 different schools across the Southern Tier are participating in an eight-day free professional development program, “GenCyber,” at Binghamton University’s Department of Computer Science. It aims to ignite cybersecurity awareness in K through 12 schools.

The GenCyber Teacher Program improves teacher readiness to develop age-appropriate cybersecurity content and to help students stay safe online. The program consists of lectures, hands-on activities, games, speakers and tours to cover topics including computer and network fundamentals, cybersecurity ethics, identity theft, email and social network security, malicious software, cyberbullying and more.

The camp was funded by a $136,000 grant received last year from the National Security Agency.

Binghamton University Associate Professor of Computer Science Dr. Ping Yang said cybersecurity awareness in K through 12 schools is becoming more important.

“Many students are using computers and the internet,” said Yang. “So, by equipping teachers with the skills and the knowledge that is needed to guide students to use computer technology online, we can create a safer digital environment.”

As teachers and students become more vulnerable to cyberattacks through the internet, GenCyber’s goal is for those participating to teach what they have learned to faculty, staff and students.

“My other tech integrator and I have already created lesson plans to help communicate a summary of what we learned here for a conference day,” said Whitney Point Central School District Science and Math Teacher Gene Jordan.

Jordan said this program gave him more confidence to communicate the weaknesses and strengths of the systems.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about how the threats are to our kids and teachers,” said Jordan. “So, the staff at Binghamton University have been really good at helping us see the fundamentals of cybersecurity, how computers work, how the internet works and see its vulnerability.”

Teachers who have completed camp will receive 48 professional development credits from Broome-Tioga BOCES, $900, a Chromebook, lesson slides and a T-shirt.

