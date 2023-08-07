Cat hurt, home destroyed by fire in Ithaca

(Ithaca Fire Department)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- A cat was hurt and two people are displaced following a house fire in Ithaca Sunday night.

The Ithaca Fire Department said it responded to the blaze on Cleveland Avenue in the city’s southside around 11:40 p.m. after Tompkins County dispatchers said it received numerous 911 calls about the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames blowing onto the street. Crews applied water to the home before making their way inside to search for occupants and to attack the fire from the interior.

No people were reported to be hurt by the flames. However, the cat, which was located and rescued, was. The SPCA responded to provide medical care to the cat.

The department said crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The Newfield, Lansing and Cayuga Heights fire departments were placed on standby to cover additional calls.

Bangs Ambulance, Ithaca Police, NYSEG and the American Red Cross also assisted.

The cause of the fire is not known, officials said. The origin is being investigated by the New York State Office of Fire Protection & Control in coordination with Ithaca Police.

