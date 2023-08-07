Dog Walking Forecast--Bronson

Afternoon Thunderstorms
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. .25-.50″ (1-3″) 90%

High 82 (78-84) Wind S 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (.75-1.00″) Low 66 (62-68)

Wind S 10-15 mph

A series of lows and associated fronts will move across the area today. These features will

bring the potential for gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The potential for strong storms

continues tonight.

As the low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers Tuesday. The chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday and Thursday look nice with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There could be some late

day showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with partly cloudy skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

