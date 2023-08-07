Interstate 95 construction is multiple months ahead of schedule, Shapiro says

By Kaitlin Pearson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the site of the Interstate 95 rebuilding and announced construction is ahead of schedule Monday.

The northbound lanes of the I-95 overpass collapsed in June after a tanker truck caught fire.

The steel beams are being forged by “High Steel Construction” to build a new bridge over Cottman Avenue on I-95. The “Beam Signing Ceremony” was held Monday as the first crossbeam was completed and set in place.

Governor Shapiro announced that the bridge will consist of 16 forged beams. The process that normally takes six to nine months only took the construction company around two months.

“We are all hands on deck until this job is finally complete,” said Shapiro. “The eyes of the nation have been on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ever since that I-95 collapse. Pennsylvanians have stepped up and proven time and time again that we can get it done and we can do big things here in the commonwealth.”

ACHIEVE selected for national training to improve employment services
SUNY Broome impacted by statewide data breach
