Man arrested for stomping on 71-year-old woman’s face, police say

Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.
Police said Donovan Anderson was arrested for attacking and stomping on a 71-year-old woman.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police said he attacked and stomped on a 71-year-old woman’s face Thursday.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to multiple calls for an elderly woman who was being attacked around 5:45 p.m.

A lieutenant was flagged down by a witness at about the same time. Officials said he found the 71-year-old victim suffering from severe facial, head, and body injuries.

Police said the woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak due to her injuries. Witnesses were attempting to medically assist the woman.

Police said they were told by witnesses a suspect, later identified as Donovan Anderson, was seen punching, kicking, and stomping on the woman.

Officers quickly searched the area and took the suspect into custody.

When questioned, police said Anderson told them he beat the woman because she said something to him that he did not like.

Officials said they believe the woman was walking home after getting off the bus when the encounter took place. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Anderson was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spiedie Fest hosts its annual celebrity cook-off
A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
Cornhole
Spiedie Fest 2023 plays host to first-ever cornhole tournament
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure

Latest News

Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancelations and power outages as strong storms move into DC area
Stanford head coach Troy Taylor speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday,...
ACC considering westward expansion, with eye on Stanford and Cal, AP source says
FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for...
Judges halt a Biden rule offering student debt relief for those alleging colleges misled them
A home hangs over the edge of an eroded riverbank after part of the neighboring house fell into...
Glacial dam outburst in Alaska’s capital erodes riverbanks, destroys at least 2 buildings