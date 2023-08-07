Man gets 9 years for knife-point robbery

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Binghamton man for a robbery Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Robert W. Simpson, 36, will serve nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree. He admitted that on Aug. 14, 2022, he forcibly stole property from another person while brandishing a knife. He stole money, a cell phone and an EBT card from the 22-year-old victim. The crime was committed in the area of DeForest and Chenango streets around 1 a.m.

Simpson was found by Binghamton Police later that morning after a review of surveillance video from local stores.

The office noted that Simpson had felony convictions for burglary in the third degree and conspiracy in the second degree from 2006 and 2009 respectively.

Simpson will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

“The citizens of Binghamton deserve safe streets at any time of the day or night,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Binghamton is safer for the next 9 years with the removal of Mr. Simpson.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spiedie Fest hosts its annual celebrity cook-off
A person jumps on the top of a car as someone kicks in the window near Union Square park,...
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
Cornhole
Spiedie Fest 2023 plays host to first-ever cornhole tournament
Weekend gun violence strikes multiple states leaving several dead as investigations are on-going.
Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says
Suspects used a forklift to try to carry off an ATM in California.
WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure

Latest News

Otsiningo Park to be closed for Spiedie Fest cleanup
Sidney woman charged for abusing 84-year-old disabled woman
Cat hurt, home destroyed by fire in Ithaca
Rumble Ponies fall to New Hampshire in series finale