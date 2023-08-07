Man gets 9 years for knife-point robbery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Binghamton man for a robbery Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Robert W. Simpson, 36, will serve nine years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree. He admitted that on Aug. 14, 2022, he forcibly stole property from another person while brandishing a knife. He stole money, a cell phone and an EBT card from the 22-year-old victim. The crime was committed in the area of DeForest and Chenango streets around 1 a.m.

Simpson was found by Binghamton Police later that morning after a review of surveillance video from local stores.

The office noted that Simpson had felony convictions for burglary in the third degree and conspiracy in the second degree from 2006 and 2009 respectively.

Simpson will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

“The citizens of Binghamton deserve safe streets at any time of the day or night,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Binghamton is safer for the next 9 years with the removal of Mr. Simpson.”

