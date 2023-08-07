Otsiningo Park to be closed for Spiedie Fest cleanup

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Otsiningo Park will be closed for Spiedie Fest clean-up until Tuesday at noon.

After record-breaking attendance of almost 7,000 people on Saturday there is much cleanup work to be done on the park grounds.

Cleaning crews have been delayed due to the wet weather. Spiedie Fest Coordinator David Pessagno spoke on the difficulties they faced this weekend.

“Due to the rain [Sunday night], we’re asking all our vendors, the companies that set up the tents, bringing the generators, the light towers, to kind of work from the outside,” said Pessagno. “We are doing our best to not ruin the field more with the mud that is here now. More rain is expected so we’re trying to get it cleaned up best we can.”

The goal of clean-up is to be as respectful to the park as possible.

“The county does a great job making this work and we have to be respectful to them and all they do for us,” said Pessagno.

Pessagno asked that large trucks stay on the perimeter of the park in order to preserve the playing fields the best they can.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.