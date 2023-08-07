Rumble Ponies fall to New Hampshire in series finale

By Jacob Russo
BINGHAMTON, N..Y (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were able to win the six-game series with New Hampshire, but failed to win the final game, falling to the Fisher Cats 8-4 on Sunday evening.

Tied at one in the fourth, Binghamton’s Agustin Ruiz hit a solo home run to right to give the Rumble Ponies the lead. But Miguel Hiraldo responded right back for the Fisher Cats with a three-run bomb of his own in the fifth to give New Hampshire a 4-2 lead.

The Ponies tied it back up in the seventh, as Cesar Barbesi scored on a Drew Gilbert single. But they were unable to hold onto the tie, as New Hampshire pulled ahead with four more runs in the eighth and ninth to secure the win.

Binghamton is back in action next week on the road against Somerset, with game one taking place on Tuesday, August 8.

