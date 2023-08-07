Severe storm threat ends tonight

Tonight: Chance of showers and maybe a storm. Low: 60-66

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 60% chance of scattered few showers. High: 68-74

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

Storms end into the early overnight but some showers are still possible as a cold front crosses the area. Lows stay in the 60s.

Tuesday brings additional showers in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Midweek looks nice with dry weather for Wednesday. Some rain and storms are back in the forecast Thursday. The rain chance is 70% with highs in the mid 70s expected to be common.

Friday looks dry but next weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms possible both weekend days.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.