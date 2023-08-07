Severe storm threat ends tonight

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Chance of showers and maybe a storm. Low: 60-66

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 60% chance of scattered few showers. High: 68-74

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

Storms end into the early overnight but some showers are still possible as a cold front crosses the area. Lows stay in the 60s.

Tuesday brings additional showers in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Midweek looks nice with dry weather for Wednesday. Some rain and storms are back in the forecast Thursday. The rain chance is 70% with highs in the mid 70s expected to be common.

Friday looks dry but next weekend looks unsettled with showers and storms possible both weekend days.

