SUNY Broome impacted by statewide data breach

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Campuses across New York State have been notified by three of its vendors that a data breach may have included the personal information of students, employees and retirees; including SUNY Broome.

The vendors are the National Student Clearinghouse, TIAA Cref and Corebridge in regard to their move-it-transfer software. Officials said SUNY Campuses first learned of the data leak in June but are notifying campus communities now because personal identifying information may have been compromised.

The information may include student ID numbers and Social Security numbers.

SUNY Broome told 12 News Monday that there is no evidence of any attempted use of the compromised data as of Aug. 7.

“We have been assured by National Student Clearinghouse, TIAA and Corebridge that their systems have been secured and they are working with the FBI and global security experts in an ongoing investigation to determine the impact of the cyber incident,” SUNY Broome said in a statement.

In the coming weeks, potentially impacted individuals will be contacted by one or more of the organizations. SUNY Broome said it recommends you use your right to a free annual credit report.

