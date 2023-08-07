Sidney woman charged for abusing 84-year-old disabled woman

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Sidney woman for abusing an elderly and disabled woman.

The office said it charged 56-year-old Joan H. Ramirez with endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person in the second degree, a class E felony. Ramirez was also charged with the misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the second degree.

Deputies received a complaint regarding a Springbrook Direct Support professional injuring an elderly woman on July 25. An investigation determined Ramirez inured the elderly woman, who was 84 years old, while recklessly acting in the course of her duties.

Ramirez was subsequently released on appearance tickets and directed to appear at the Town of Sidney court at a later date to answer for the charges.

The office said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and additional administration charges may be filed.

