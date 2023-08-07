Woman sentenced on attempted burglary charge

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Chenango woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted burglary.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Destiany Hill Kleine will serve four years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for the crime.

In September 2022, Kleine Hill was arrested alongside two others in connection to an attempted murder investigation into Johnson City. Police said the three suspects entered a home on Endicott Avenue in the village and shot a victim in the mid-section before leaving with stolen items.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kleine Hill was sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the attempted burglary charge.

