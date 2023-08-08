Alonso homers in consecutive at-bats and drives in 6 as Mets rout Cubs 11-2 to stop 6-game skid

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates Pete Alonso's (20) two-run home run against the...
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates Pete Alonso's (20) two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug.7, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered in consecutive at-bats and tied a career-high with six RBIs as the New York Mets withstood a long rain delay and snapped a six-game losing streak with an 11-2 rout of the Chicago Cubs. Kodai Senga allowed two runs in six innings for his first win since July 5.

Alonso connected in the first and third innings against Drew Smyly. It was his fourth multi-homer game this year and third since the All-Star break. The first baseman also got his 18th career multi-homer game to move into sole possession of third on New York’s list behind Darryl Strawberry and David Wright.

