American Red Cross celebrates FDA rule change to allow gay male blood donations

By Brianna Warrant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Beginning Monday, the American Red Cross began implementing a historic rule change that will allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

The organization had a policy that banned the use of most gay men’s blood regardless of health due to an old Federal Department of Agriculture, or FDA, rule that was implemented during the 1980s HIV and AIDS crisis. The rule has since been denounced as discriminatory by medical and LGBTQ+ organizations.

The rule was changed in May 2023 to rely on thorough screening questions about specific behaviors and medications to reduce the risk of transmitting the HIV disease.

“The Red Cross celebrates this significant progress and also recognizes there is more work to be done to make blood donation even more inclusive,” said the organization.

The Red Cross said it provided around 40% of the country’s blood and blood components and only around three% of those of age to donate blood do so. The organization warned of the severe shortages it is facing.

“The Red Cross has always supported a very inclusive environment for our donors,” shared American Red Cross Regional Director of Western NY Michael Tedesco. “We are a major contributor and partner of an advanced study that was launched a couple of years ago and that study provided data that enabled this change.”

The blood donation organization is seeking personal health history and personal behavior characteristics through the screenings rather than the referrals being based on gender or sexual orientation.

“This time, everyone is going to see the same list of questions,” said Tedesco. “No particular group is going to be singled out.”

