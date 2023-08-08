Andrew Vaughn homers as Chicago White Sox beat New York Yankees 5-1

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate the team's 5-1 win over...
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (25) and Luis Robert Jr. celebrate the team's 5-1 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By The Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and made a terrific run-saving play at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 for their third consecutive victory. Luis Robert Jr. added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run eighth, helping the White Sox break it open.

Andrew Benintendi drove in Trayce Thompson with a sacrifice fly. The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. They lost for the third time in four games.

