Andrew Vaughn homers as Chicago White Sox beat New York Yankees 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer and made a terrific run-saving play at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-1 for their third consecutive victory. Luis Robert Jr. added a two-run double in Chicago’s three-run eighth, helping the White Sox break it open.

Andrew Benintendi drove in Trayce Thompson with a sacrifice fly. The Yankees went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base. They lost for the third time in four games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.