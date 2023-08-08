Dog Walking Forecast--Elektra

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. .10-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 70 (68-72)

Wind SW becoming W 10-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with early showers. Some clearing. Low 58 (54-60)

Wind NW 10-15 mph

As a low tracks into Quebec, we will have some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some of these

linger into the evening, but the chance of showers will decrease.

Wednesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. As another low moves in, there will be some

afternoon showers Thursday.

Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Another low will give us rain for Saturday and into Sunday.

