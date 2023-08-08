Ex-husband accused of breaking into home and assaulting man

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Windsor man on multiple charges Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Nathan C. Smith, 42, of Windsor with burglary in the first degree, a felony. He was also charged with assault in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and endangering the welfare of a child, which are misdemeanor charges.

The office said deputies responded to a report of Smith breaking into a residence in Windsor. The female victim reported that Smith, who is her ex-husband, had knocked on the window of her residence around 1:30 a.m. and then used an AAA membership card to get by a lock at the back door of her apartment.

Smith then attacked a man who was staying there. The female tried to separate the two men but was not successful, the office said. The male victim then fled the residence until deputies arrived. The office noted that the women’s two children were present during the incident.

Smith was found to be in the living room of the apartment and detained without incident. Methamphetamine was found on him, the office said.

He was arraigned at central arraignment and was released to appear in the Town of Windsor Court at a later date.

